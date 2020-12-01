MOSES LAKE - Middle and high school students in Moses Lake could be looking at a temporary pause to the school year as the rate of COVID-19 cases continues to climb.
The Moses Lake school board held an emergency meeting Monday night in response to the COVID-19 situation. During the meeting, school district Superintendent Josh Meek recommended transitioning the three middle schools and high school to full remote learning through Jan. 11. Meek also suggested a “pause” to learning as data has shown a “high failure rate and lots of students not participating” in online learning at the secondary grade levels.
Board member Elliott Goodrich, who said he was “totally against” all remote learning, proposed taking several weeks off, with students returning the second week of January in hopes the COVID-19 rates in Grant County will improve. The lost time would be added to the end of the school year in June. Under the proposal, elementary schools would continue to attend classes as normal.
“Taking a pause is a much better plan,” Goodrich said. “Remote isn’t working, in-class isn’t working.”
Board member Bryce McPartland was also against moving to full-time remote learning.
“Remote is terrible. It’s a legitimately terrible model,” he said.
The board is expected to further discuss the proposal during its Thursday meeting.
As of Monday night, Moses Lake High School has had six students and one staff member test positive for the virus over the past two weeks, along with another five students at Columbia Basin Tech Center. Five students at Chief Moses and three at Frontier have tested positive over the same period, and two staff members at Endeavor have tested positive. The district has had a total of 36 cases over the past two weeks — 12 throughout the 10 elementary schools.
School Superintendent Josh Meek said during the meeting the rate of cases within the district is expected to double within two weeks if no changes to the schedule were made.
“The surge (in cases) that’s being experienced is real,” Meek said. “We can’t ignore the fact that it’s happening.”
if they havent gotten it by 8th grade thier not going to ..concentrate on those that wat to learn or go to trade school
Your “surge" in cases Josh may have a little something to do with the fact that testing in Grant county, and in our entire state, and throughout the country has increased very significantly during the past few weeks, just as it did over the summer when more hysteria was being generated. The more testing that is done, the more positive cases that are found which gives the impression that we’re living through the “second wave” or “third wave” of some great plague.
Why all this? Because they can’t force their solutions on us unless we are convinced that we have a problem that only they can solve. Their vaccine mandates and digital certificates of compliance, following by more vaccine mandates, followed by endless controls, and then soon what remained of our old life and freedoms totally disappears, all to feed the demented impulses of the worst of humanity; the slithering psychos behind fake smiles sitting in positions of authority, but little do they know that any power that they have, we have given to them, and we can certainly take it away.
To see graphs on testing and positive cases go to the Covid 19 Data Dashboard on the WA State Dept. of Health website. It clearly shows the correlation between increased testing and increased positive cases. Unfortunately, most folks aren’t interested in numbers that challenge the spin, hype, and hysteria that spews from their favorite TV talking heads and their beloved medical “authority” figures/Big Pharma vaccine stooges.
So let’s keep allowing ourselves to behave irrationally at the expense of providing our children with the same opportunities that we had like going to school, enjoying high-fives, hugs and seeing smiles on classmates, being influenced by great teachers, and participating in all the great after school sports and other activities. We must stop forcing them to breathe through a cloth and be muzzled as though they are mind-controlled captives. We must all insist that they be allowed to breath unhindered. It is sickening, unscientific, and yes, sinister, to continue forcing them to cover their faces.
Do any of you know that the mother of the only young person said to have died of covid in Washington state was interviewed by KXLY television recently and she was very angry that the doctor classified her daughter’s death as due to covid. She said her daughter died of very serious long-standing health issues.
https://www.kxly.com/spokane-mother-argues-covid-19-did-not-cause-daughters-death/
Let’s not consider the fact that hospitals get paid many thousands more for each covid patient and covid death, and let’s innocently forget that the CDC’s instructions to the medical community are to record deaths as due to covid when the deceased had tested positive to covid or had covid-like symptoms while also having serious life-threatening underlying health conditions. This should make any thinking person highly skeptical and cause them to ask, “What the hell is going on?”
Who’s ready to demand that Josh Meeks and others on the school board overcome their irrational fears and get out of the way so our children can reclaim their normal lives and we can all put this media-driven crisis in its proper perspective.
Did someone mention Endeavor Middle School?
Ranked 516th out of 519 middle schools in this state. Ouch!
https://www.schooldigger.com/go/WA/schools/0522003482/school.aspx
Ouch is right...although you can kind of expect it when #334 (Frontier) and #360 (Chief Mo) send all their expelled and troubled students to the "out of sight, out of mind" place.
