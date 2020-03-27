MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake school board President Elliot Goodrich suggested during Thursday’s meeting a pay cut for all district staff as the district focuses on online learning during the school closure.
“I know that this will be controversial but I want to say it anyway is I have a bit of a problem, not a bit, I have a real problem with the fact that we’ve got millions of people in this country that are losing their job. We have probably millions of business owners that have had to shut their doors and don’t know how they’re going to pay their rent or meet their obligations,” Goodrich said. “We’re in a financial calamity, the likes of which nobody quite understands yet and is not defined. And I find it to be troublesome, and I say this as somebody whose wife is a teacher, that our entire staff continues to be paid and employed at the same level they were when things were going normally.”
The district moved to online learning after Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all schools to close until at least April 24 due to COVID-19. All district employees continue to be paid during the closure.
“I want to re-emphasize that while work looks different, there are still a lot of people working very hard,” Superintendent Josh Meek stated. “Work looks differently today than it did two weeks ago.”
Remainder of Goodrich’s statement:
“I find it a bit, I guess, morally repugnant that the public sector seems to be insulated from the pain that is being put on the private sector in an event like this where everybody’s suffering out there in the private sector.
I know there’s nothing that I can do about it at the moment. This isn't something I say lightly or expect us to take action on at the moment but in light of the situation and the circumstances and the suffering that is going on in our community and our state and our country, as well as the forthcoming cuts to expenditures and budgets that will have to happen as a result of what’s going on right now in the next couple fiscal years, I think we should consider doing a reduction in pay across the board for all of our staff. My suggestion would be maybe 20 percent, so in other words, one day of pay a week.
And I know people are not putting in the same hours that they were before. Yes, we’re teaching online. Yes, we’re providing meals and doing some things, but it is fundamentally not the same situation as when we have 8,600 kids inside our buildings all day long.
I guess what I’m saying is that I know how people are suffering out here in the private sector and I think it’s only fair our public sector also give a little bit to do their part to help.”
School board member Bryce McPartland, and Goodrich agreed, that the district would likely need to reach out to the state Legislature, and deal with collective bargaining agreement, to address any pay cuts.
“I do notice within even my own friend groups, you know, that people who have sort of a guaranteed income check week-to-week or month-to-month have a different feeling about what their responsibilities are in terms of hunkering down and quarantining versus those people who either have already lost their job or have certainly been concerned about it,” McPartland said.
(24) comments
The Moses Lake School District is in the dumps thanks to the leadership Goodrich has provided. The community voted for a badly needed second high school and Goodrich screwed that up. Now he thinks public employees should suffer because of a bad economy, but when the economy was "the best it had ever been" (according to our President) and the stock market at it's highest point and unemployment at it's lowest... Goodrich was STILL were looking for ways to cut the budget for kids.
Goodrich is toxic for the community and kids. He needs to go so the MLSD can recover from his educational malpractice. I urge a recall of this horrible leader ASAP.
Take back Josh Meek's big bonus pay. Give these lazy people a shovel. Tell them to start building the new High School us tax payers voted for.
I would love to ask Mr. Goodrich does he know what MLSD employees are truly doing during this time? If you think a 20% cut in pay is warranted then what about other infrastructure jobs that have to work from home? Think about it before you open your mouth please because a man that says his is economically smart shown that your not very!!!
Hard working teachers should be rewarded and lazy ones should be laid off. It's as simple as that and in the meantime why don't some of you go out of your way and thank someone in the medical field who is sacrificing more than most right now.
Best thank you for those in the medical field? STAY HOME!! Don't risk their lives because you don't trust the government. As for the rest of the post, when you invent the "lazy-ometer" then maybe this will work, but I think as in all professions you end up with different levels of commitment. Hard to say what the answer is, but it's not that the problem isn't recognized.
So you're questioning the sacrifice of our nurses? I don't remember saying anything about government trust and you only end up with different levels of commitment (lazy) when the unions protect those to chose their commitment.
No. I am not questioning the sacrifice of nurses. How did you get that from what I wrote? I'm explaining that people in Eastern Washington who think they can ignore the "stay at home" protocol are endangering the lives of healthcare professionals. I don't know what "those to chose their commitment" means.
Goodrich’s logic- the private sector is suffering, so we should use our power to make sure that no one else misses out on the suffering. Let’s make it so everyone suffers equally.
No consideration for
1) Teachers, by their own testimonies, are working the same hours with completely new methods. Extremely difficult.
2) These are public funds. There’s a reason you are an elected official and not a CEO. There’s no such thing as the “business of education.” You are running a non-profit conglomerate that doesn’t rely on shareholders who expect profits. Stop managing public funds as if this is the case.
3) There is absolutely no operational necessity for you to cut funds. Expenses have not increased, and the exact same service, administering education, is still be provided.
For someone who prides himself on understanding economics and operational practices, this lacks any logical and ethical basis. Not surprised.
I
I believe if you want to get people on board with you Mr Goodrich, try by starting off saying, that you are giving up 20% of your income..... Their are teachers, that their spouses have already lost their jobs, making it so they have already gave up half their income. It is the teachers that are pushing everyone to support the Local community by buying from them, which is keeping a lot of people employed... take that 20 percent from them and you take it from the community..... Mr Goodrich you need to look at the WHOLE PICTURE and get off your soapbox.....People don't care about how you personally feel....
Thankfully, there is a fiscally responsible member of the school board. I think Goodrich is spot on. Any employee, including those of the MLSD, who now work less than full time due to this forced shutdown should collect unemployment like the rest of the private sector. If you're salaried and working longer than normal, welcome to the world of the professional, it's only temporary.
Teachers are some of the greediest union employees I've ever witnessed. Their ideal solution to every problem is to increase their pay. And while you're at it, they should all undergo random drug screenings starting with a mandatory 100% check on all school district employees. After all, shouldn't we protect children and ensure those adults around them are not under the influence of drugs?
Does this cut both ways? Teachers I know are currently working MORE than full time. They're building online classes, learning new technologies, shifting lesson plans, all during what was supposed to be their Spring Break. I understand that you have no idea what teachers do. But Goodrich? It's his JOB to know what teachers do. Sounds like he's really earning his pay. 🙄
I’m not hiding behind a screen name at all and I think your comment has zero merit or reality!! I think his lame ass idea is just that a lame ass idea. What you are saying is ridiculous and I don’t hide behind a fake screen name.. I think you should really reevaluate your comments before you send them. I think this “JohnQPublic” is either Goodrich himself or one of his buddies!! You have zero ethics regardless!!!
It’s time to hunker down in order to win this fight. In these uncertain times, I would encourage everyone to turn to that which brings them hope, whatever it is. This is temporary. Schools will reopen. We all need to make sacrifices.
Teachers should be paid the same. But any district employee who is not working should not be. Like the rest of us. Their jobs aren’t essential right now. But that would mean a lot more of the office staff. Not the school staff. And we all know who you will cut first.
A man who can afford to do his job for no pay at all suggesting that those who work for their living can economize. Teachers still have to pay their mortgages, and it's not like they were living high on the hog in the first place.
The state you love so much published a list of ways you can get help during this shutdown...ready? Go ask the people you owe money to for leniency. That was their initial plan before the stimulus, before expanded unemployment, before Inslee half-heartedly decided what was essential and not.
Wow. Hard-hearted Washington conservatives were shut down by the Trump socialist bailout? I think you got your wires crossed.aomewhere.
Mr. Goodrich, I do believe that you need to consider your statements wisely and not rush to quick judgement on who is doing what kind of level of work based on your limited observation and experience. I, for one, have spent the last 10 days working my hiney off from 7 AM to well after 7 PM trying to come up with “specially designed instruction” lessons for my students’s needs. I’ve had to learn a whole new service delivery model, redesign materials, create new plans on the fly... AND try to meet the basic yet essential emotional and physical concerns and needs of our parents and students... while helping them settle and engage. Not to mention the keeping up with essential paperwork and meetings online! Those of us who care about what we do, and we are MANY, have put in above and beyond the call of duty to make online education happen. The thought that somehow you think that we are not earning our pay, with all that we have given already, and will continue to give because we care about our kids, is offensive and appalling. Your words are deflating and discouraging to the team that is trying their very best to make the impossible happen.
I taught online for years and quickly learned that unless you were on top of the content and created custom content you would have about 20 percent of the students take the easy way out of plagiarizing, etc. Running meaningful discussions online is an art as well, and today's students expect you to respond 24/7 like some chat-bot.
OK.....why a "liberal" idea rather than just an idea?
Lousy idea - first, teaching properly long-distance can require more prep than in-classroom, if you are going to do it right. Second, that will suck more money out of the local economy.
Great liberal idea. Start with the two quoted in the article first!
Chicken$hit idea. Better?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.