MOSES LAKE - After considering a pause to the school year for middle and high school students due to high COVID-19 rates, the Moses Lake school board had decided not to make a change to the current learning plans.
The board did not take any action Thursday night, essentially rejecting options to either pause middle and high school learning through Jan. 11 and adding days on to the school year or moving all middle and high school students to full remote learning through Jan. 11. With no action taken during the meeting, the Moses Lake School District will continue with its three learning options — full on-campus learning, blended learning and full-remote learning.
Superintendent Josh Meek presented several options but did make a recommendation to keep the district in its current plan and address health and safety conditions by individual classroom or school as needed. Meek said the district considered a number of factors in the recommendation, including community health conditions, staff shortages which Meek said is problematic but sustainable in the current plan and family impacts. Meek added the majority of students in full-remote learning or blended learning in all grade levels are participating and engaged.
Meek said the district is working on improvements to current learning models, including addressing the ongoing shortage of substitute teachers and reviewing the APEX remote learning program used for middle and high school students. The district is also in the early discussion stage of providing regular COVID-19 testing for staff. Families also currently have the option to request a change to their student’s learning path.
As of Thursday night, the district has had 38 COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days, including 26 students and 12 staff members. Currently, three cohorts are in quarantine and one school — Midway Elementary — is currently closed due to a staffing shortage. Two staff members at Midway have tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 staff members are quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus. Meek said the early indication is COVID-19 protocols were not followed at Midway, resulting in a high number of staff members in quarantine.
