MOSES LAKE - Adhering to recommendations made by the Grant County Health District, Moses Lake educators have scratched in-person learning plans for the third day in a row. Hazards posed by thick smog generated by wildfires prompted the school district to reduce learning to remote-only Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of this week. Earlier in the week, air quality was in the ‘hazardous’ to ‘very unhealthy’ range, but has since diminished to ‘healthy.’
“While we are eager to welcome your children back to school, we are also committed to providing a safe and healthy school environment for your child. Due to the poor air quality conditions in Moses Lake with no foreseeable improvement projected in the next 24 hours, the Moses Lake School District will operate on a Remote Learning Day, Wednesday, September 16th. This means that all students and staff will participate in remote learning activities. No on-campus instruction will occur,” the district stated on its website.
MLSD administrators say the threshold in allowing students to return in in-person learning is an Air Quality Indication reading of ‘200’ or less at the start of the day. The air quality reading in Moses Lake was ‘193’ Monday afternoon. Air quality typically improves in the afternoons when the atmospheric inversion lifts.
So, they will close school for smoke but not for Covid19.
ML is at 280. That's not listed as healthy. It's as unhealthy as the liberal agenda being foisted on our kids via forced sex ed and the liberal mindset.
