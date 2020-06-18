MOSES LAKE - After many delays, the Moses Lake School District officially broke ground Thursday on its 11th elementary school.
Golden shovels hit the dirt Thursday morning at the site of the future Groff Elementary, located east of state Route 17, near the South Campus Athletic Club. The future address of the school will be 1501 S. Moses Lake Blvd., a new road yet to be built that will connect South Cougar Drive and Yonezawa Boulevard.
“Welcome to what we think is the most exciting day of 2020,” Superintendent Josh Meek joked. “This has been a long time in the making so we are thrilled to be here.”
Groff Elementary, named after longtime school board member Vicki Groff, will be a prototype model for future elementary schools in Moses Lake. The 57,000 square-foot, two story school includes 25 classrooms, each equipped with state-of-the-art technology and flexible furniture.
As part of Thursday’s ceremony, Groff was presented with a hard hat signed by everyone in attendance.
“Your name will be forever etched in this community in more ways than one,” Meek told Groff.
Groff Elementary is scheduled to be open in the fall of 2021.
Groff Elementary is part of the construction bond approved by voters in February 2017 and is one of a short list of items that wasn’t amended since. The original voter approved bond called for a second 1,600-student high school and one elementary school, along with upgrades to the existing high school. A lawsuit filed later in 2017 delayed bond plans, putting the original construction costs over the district’s $135.3 million bond.
In August of 2018, the school board approved alterations to the bond, which now includes the “Real World Academy,” a 700-900 student high school to be built adjacent to MLHS; and two elementary schools. The school district has not yet announced plans for the second elementary school.
(2) comments
I've read a lot about layoffs and business closures. It will be interesting if those families affected by these will even stay in the area. Just another reason not to build another school, but giving taxpayers their money back isn't even a consideration for this district. This goes all the way back to the remodel of the old high school when they put that stupid bubble over the pool so it wasn't considered permanent square footage and didn't count towards government funding, but when that went away they all the sudden they had enough money to put up a permanent structure. Hopefully more public finds out about this stuff and remembers it next time a bond or levy comes up for a vote.
I don't care how many time you read this story it's funny.. NO SCHOOL.. Idiot Inslee, "no guarantees school will start again in the fall".. School has forever changed..
Moses Lake school board.. WE need to continue the plan to spend 130 MILLION dollars to build buildings just in case school starts again like in the good old days..
How are you going to build a building when you don't even know how to design a new building with the new "social distancing" requirements in buildings.. But Government.. spend spend spend
