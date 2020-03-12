MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake School District is canceling all indoor sports, events, concerts and meetings involving the public due to coronavirus concerns.
The cancellations go into effect on Friday and are expected to last through April 12. Outdoor events and athletics are not impacted, according to Superintendent Josh Meek.
While there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moses Lake or the school district, the Grant County Health District has advised schools and other organizations to practice social distancing and to consider postponing public events, gatherings and functions.
The cancellations include all non-school organized indoor activities, public meetings and events (dances, plays, concerts, parent nights, banquets), use of the Moses Lake High School pool and swim lessons, athletic and extracurricular indoor practices and competitions and community groups.
Out-of-district travel will also be significantly reduced to eliminate the risk of exposure to coronavirus for students and staff.
The decision to cancel indoor events will contribute to a region-wide effort to minimize the spread of the virus and “aims to reduce potential exposure of our school communities to visitors that may have been exposed to COVID-19,” Meek stated.
The school district does not currently have any plans to close the schools.
“Currently the Department of Health is not recommending that schools proactively close — we need to do our best to remain open for students to continue learning,” Meek stated.
The district has also taken steps to ensure school facilities are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized regularly.
“We appreciate your patience as we navigate the daily challenges presented by COVID-19,” Meek stated. “The Moses Lake School District plays a vital role in limiting the spread of the virus, and we feel this precaution is necessary to reduce possible exposure given the information and recommendations at this time.”
According to the state Department of Health on Wednesday, there are more than 350 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Washington, and 29 deaths, including a Quincy man in his 80s.
(3) comments
Close the schools, Schools are not daycare babysitting centers. Be responsible for what results from your bedroom romps or I suppose you can continue to hatch a new batch and vote for Bernie and let the deep state village raise them from 3 to 33.
When you decide to close schools, you better make sure that my private employer is closing too, so my elementary school kids will not be left unattended? Daycare will probably be closed out of fear, too, so you can shut that argument up right now. If the old teachers are worried about coronavirus, get some younger teachers in there temporarily and send the old folks home. Most likely though, the decision to close school will happen in a vacuum with no regard to family impacts and create other problems.
Why they haven't closed the schools already is beyond me. More people come together every day during school than the events anyway. This plan will do absolutely nothing. How many people have to be infected until they realize that?
