MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake School District is conducting a third-party independent investigation into racism allegations stemming from Saturday’s basketball game between Moses Lake High School and Davis High School.
School district Superintendent Josh Meek stated district officials were made aware, following the game, of alleged racial slurs being made between students, fans, athletes and parents.
“We are deeply troubled by these claims and reports, but are doing everything we can to get to the bottom of this quickly,” Meek stated. “I have received over 20 reports of what transpired at the athletic event. These will all be given to the investigator.”
The school district has elected to have a third-party independent investigation completed to “investigate the allegations, provide a factual assessment of what transpired, determine which of these allegations are credible, and recommendations for corrective action,” Meek stated. The investigation will begin immediately.
School officials are working with all Big Nine Athletic Conference schools to address concerns, including a partnership with school, district and athletic leadership at Davis High School.
Moses Lake is a very diverse school system, where over 53% of our students are non-white,” Meek stated. “A culture of hate is in no way acceptable, and if these reports are validated, corrective action will occur. But most importantly this must serve as a continuing lesson of acceptance and respect that we teach our students.”
