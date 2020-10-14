MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake School District has created a COVID-19 Data Dashboard to show the number of confirmed cases in students and staff.
The data includes COVID-19 cases from both on-campus and blended learning students and staff, according to the school district.
“This page was created to promote transparent communication and inform our communities of positive COVID-19 cases among our students, staff, faculty, and staff on campus and is updated daily,” district officials stated.
To date, there have been a total of 15 confirmed cases within the district, including five students and 10 employees. In the last 14 days, five students have tested positive — two at Longview Elementary and one each at Lakeview Elementary and Chief Moses and Endeavor middle schools — and two staff members have tested positive.
The school district reported the daily number of students attending in-person instruction is at around 2,560.
The school district is working with the Grant County Health District to identify close contacts to positive cases and provide information on quarantine.
