CORRECTION FROM MLPD: After reviewing body cam video, Capt. Dave Sands says the two officers at the game did walk out with the Davis team as they made their way to the bus following game. Police had initially stated there was no police escort for the team.
MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake School District is investigating a “series of conflicts and inappropriate racial comments” during Saturday night’s high school boys’ basketball game between Moses Lake and Davis.
“Like all schools in our league we highly value sportsmanship and mutual respect,” Superintendent Josh Meek stated. “Our district leadership team team is taking these claims seriously and I can assure you that we are investigating the full scope of what transpired.”
The reports appeared to have originated from the parent of a Davis player, who claims the team was “continually called the ’N’ word during the game,” according to the parent’s Facebook post.
The parent also wrote that the Davis team had to be escorted by five police officers to their bus after the game. Moses Lake police Capt. Dave Sands said there were only two officers at the game, which is normal for a high school game, and both officers did walk out with the Davis team has they made their way to the bus following the game.
Meek stated the school district is seeking anyone with first-hand knowledge of the alleged incidents during the game to contact him at jmeek@mlsd161.org.
“We must promote mutual understanding and respect for diversity and each other,” Meek stated.
(2) comments
Sad, but doesn't surprise me. The sheer amount of hate and racism around this area is ridiculous. I see it daily.
Lets keep this allegation in proper perspective without rushing to judgement. These are allegations (posted on social media) which have not been proven as factual, at this time. If, after a full and complete investigation the allegations prove to be true, those responsible should be held accountable. However, there's a tendency for many to rush to judgement regarding sensitive and intolerable acts, prior to proof. This is not the first time Davis fans have made similar allegations regarding Moses Lake fans.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.