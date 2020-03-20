MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake School District launched its free meal service program on Friday.
Superintendent Dr. Josh Meek said the district had prepared 1,500 meals, which includes both lunch and breakfast for the next day, to be distributed at seven elementary schools Friday morning.
Meek said the district does not yet have a head count of how many students stopped by but most of the 1,500 meals were handed out.
Meek called the a success thanks to the hard work of food service staff, bus drivers, principals and other school staff.
Meek said they anticipate more students using the program next week, and the district can serve students as the need grows.
The meal service program is available Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Knolls Vista, Lakeview, Longview, Larson Heights, Midway, North and Peninsula. Children must be present to qualify for the meal pickup. The district offers both drive-thru service and walk-ups.
For more information, call 509-793-7999.
