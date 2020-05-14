MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake School District Superintendent Josh Meek stated Thursday that the district is not supportive of the city’s plan to operate a homeless camp near Longview Elementary School.
On Tuesday, the city council approved contracting with HopeSource to operate the camp at the corner of Kinder Road and Longview Road. The camp, funded by money provided to Grant County during the COVID-19 pandemic, will include tents, hand washing and sanitizing stations, portable restrooms and showers, along with additional security and police presence, according to city records.
The city council had expressed concerns of the camp location so close to Longview Elementary. City Manager Allison Williams told the council she had talked with Meek, who told her the district wants to work through the process with the city.
The site for the new camp is 638 feet from Longview Elementary, according to Meek.
“We respect that homelessness continues to be a significant concern for communities everywhere,” Meek stated. “More than 60% of the homeless in Grant County resident within the City of Moses Lake. As a result, and to be a service to the greater community, the City of Moses Lake is working hard to address this challenge — with no easy answers. This new camp will initially allow access to screening and other services, with a long term plan to develop shelter and permanent supportive housing space. In the spirit of compassion and care for all, we must remember — not all people battling homelessness are criminals, substance impaired, mentally ill, or sex offenders. Homelessness has no boundaries — including impacting young children and families. However, Moses Lake School District takes our responsibility for the safety and well-being of our students as a top priority. We echo the same concern — to make sure that our community’s most precious resource, our children, are not put in danger from this new development in the area. It has been suggested that the Moses Lake School District has been a partner in this development of this new camp’s location. For clarification, we were notified of the plans to develop this site on Friday, May 8 in a single conversation — just two business days before the decision was approved.”
Meek added the district would have liked to have an earlier involvement in the process and plannings for the site. The district has offered the city to consider alternate site locations, including using vacant properties owned by the school district.
“There has been a favorable response to this option and we are happy to work with them to find a more suitable location,” Meek stated. “Should plans remain unaltered and the camp moves forward at its current location, we have already begun considering strategies and approaches to mitigate risks, implement security, and ensure a safe environment for all students in the area. These discussions include a review of walking routes to the school and bus stops, building and property security, and bus stop revisions. We will work with the city’s supervision and law enforcement procedures while closely monitoring the progress and development of this plan…we take this matter seriously and are prepared to work collaboratively with the City of Moses Lake to find the very best solution for all of our students, families, and community.”
It doesn’t take a genius to see most of our homeless population are suffering from mental illness, and substance abuse issues. Ask local law enforcement how much of there time is spent dealing with this population. Speak with homeowners that have dealt with the population moving into vacant homes in their neighborhoods. If there’s must be a camp it needs to be far out of town and policed by someone other than local law enforcement.
This will open the flood gates of homeless persons in our community. Moses Lake will soon be as bad as Seattle. Sad.
School District has no business commenting or participating in outside educational process of the community. Your all in the fear funnel right now running scared of everything.
When did being a vagrant become acceptable?
They used to take you to out to the edge of town and tell you not to come back if you didn't want to see the inside of the jail.
What you condone you will have more of.
Well I don't want homeless people and vagrants in my neighborhood either.. The costs for housing them and cleaning up after them by far outweighs the benefits of having them around.. So let's all stand with Meeks and stand united telling the homeless that nobody wants a homeless camp in our neighborhood either.. They need to be in a "different" neighborhood than "ours"..
Give me a Break people..
Spoken like a true white wealthy Christian
What a bunch of bigots. Just because someone doesn't have a home doesn't make them a threat to children.
And you know this how? Give your name And address, they can park in your front and back yard, mr. Non bigot!!!!
Don't have a yard
If you don’t even live in a decent house you should sit this one out.
