MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake School District has been notified of “a few” positive cases of COVID-19 within the district.
The school district has not indicated the number of confirmed cases or if the cases are district employees or students.
“We are working quickly in conjunction with the health department to notify all individuals and cohorts believed to have been exposed or in contact with COVID-positive persons,” school district officials stated.
Individuals or cohorts that are notified of possible exposure to the virus will be required to quarantine.
jeez
