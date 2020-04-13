MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake School District has partnered with Willamette Egg Farms to provide boxes of free food to community members on Wednesday.
The food distribution is from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Learning Services Center, located at 620 S. Pioneer Way. The food distribution is open to the public and residents to not need to have a student in the school district to qualify. Food boxes will be distributed via drive-thru pickup to ensure social distancing.
Food boxes will include a variety of the following: liquid eggs, Russet diced potatoes, shredded hash brown potatoes, mashed potatoes, garlic red skin mashed potatoes and Southern diced potatoes.
Food packages are available first come, first serve, according to the school district.
(1) comment
The address listed is incorrect. The correct address is 1620 South Pioneer Way.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.