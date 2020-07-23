MOSES LAKE - With the start of the 2020-2021 school year six weeks away, Moses Lake’s school district’s approach to the new academic year is crystalizing. Students and families will be afforded the option to choose an education model that fits their needs.
The board plans to approve the following models at its July 30 board meeting and will vet plans on how to implement each one in the interim.
Blended Learning - Blended Learning will be available to all parents who would like their students to learn in as much of a face to face environment as possible, but also be reflective of the current public health concerns. At this time 1/2 of the students would attend on-campus learning 2 days per week, and utilize remote learning the other days of the week. Health and safety procedures will be in place to support student and staff safety. All students, teachers, staff, and visitors coming onto campus must be screened when coming onto campus. Social distancing requirements will be established and expected to be followed throughout the day. Facial Coverings will be required while in classrooms, school buildings, on school buses, at school bus stops, and while attending school activities and events. Specific exceptions are made as long as they meet the criteria and a formal plan is established with the school nurse. The Blended Learning model will include both on-campus and off-campus learning.
On-Campus Learning On-campus learning will be available to all parents who would like their students to learn in as much of a face to face environment as possible. This plan would have students at school each day. Health and safety procedures will be in place to support student and staff safety. All students, teachers, staff, and visitors coming onto campus must be screened when coming onto campus. Social distancing requirements will be established and expected to be followed throughout the day. Facial Coverings will be required while in classrooms, school buildings, on school buses, at school bus stops, and while attending school activities and events. Specific exceptions are made as long as they meet the criteria and a formal plan is established with the school nurse. It should be noted that depending on the status and direction of public health this option may be altered.
Remote Learning - Parents have the option to exclusively choose remote learning for their children, initially, or at the semester change. Parents who choose remote instruction for their students will be asked to commit to remote instruction for the full grading period (semester). These requests will be honored up to two weeks before the start of the new term to allow for decision making based on the latest public health information. Middle School and High School students may not have access to all courses via remote instruction, but we will focus on the delivery of core content and subject areas. Specific information regarding expectations, credits, courses, and more will be developed.
They talk up these various programs at the same time they reveal a completely new concept -- what is this "Learning" they're trying to sneak in???
Our children already learn to obey from the three P's: Parents, Police and the President. What more is there? What is their agenda? Does anyone even notice???
You give 'em an inch and I'll tell ya -- first it's "learning" and next thing its "thinking."
And we all know what that leads to: COMMUNIST WORLD CONTROL
I think providing the 3 options is a fair decision for students and teachers
Meh, better than nothing.
Sure. Anything that keeps the crooks on Ivy St lined up at the gravy trough...
Since you must have more knowledge of this issue and know what is best for all the students and Moses Lake itself, when are you going to run for ML School Board? You could run, then win and take NO PAY like Mr. Trump is doing.
👍
At this time, I do believe the hybrid learning option is ideal until an effective vaccine is available for all students. This will allow teachers and faculty members to effectively control social distancing measures. This will also students to have some interaction with classmates and teachers. Thank you ML school district for providing these options!
