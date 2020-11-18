MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake School District is now up to 41 COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, with cases in seven elementary schools, two middle schools and the high school.
Sage Point Elementary, where three students and two staff members have tested positive, has already been moved to full remote learning through Dec. 1. The five cases over the past two weeks include three different cohorts of students.
All three middle schools are in remote learning through Nov. 27 after COVID-19 cases left the schools short-staffed. Chief Moses has had four cases in the past two weeks — three students and one staff member — while Frontier has had two students and two staff members test positive. Endeavor has not had a confirmed case in the past two weeks.
Moses Lake High School, which began a blended learning model on Nov. 2 with students back in the classroom part-time, has seven virus cases over the past 14 days, including four students and three staff members. The Columbia Basin Tech Center has also had three cases in that time.
School District Superintendent Josh Meek said the district is monitoring several schools closely due to the spike in COVID-19 activity.
Other elementary schools with confirmed cases over the past two weeks include Garden Heights (2 students), Larson Heights (2 staff members), Longview (1 staff member), Midway (1 student), Park Orchard (1 staff member) and Peninsula (3 students).
Eight cases in the past 14 days are listed as district staff in other departments, including Superintendent Meek. Meek and his entire family are quarantined at home after coming into contact with a close family friend who did not know they had the virus.
The Grant County Health District on Tuesday did indicate that a school district has been affected by an outbreak stemming from large wedding on Nov. 7 in the Ritzville area. Meek would not confirm if the Moses Lake School District is the district mentioned by the health district but he did say the wedding itself “is having an impact” on the district. Meek did not attend the wedding and had already tested positive for the virus prior to the Nov. 7 wedding.
The health district says nearly 40 of the more than 300 people that attended the wedding have tested positive for the virus.
(4) comments
How many cases of influenza are there in the county? I think it went away all of a sudden.
No remember Covid was supposed to go away after the election, thats what my Trump buddies told me. I cant believe they were wrong over the scientists......who knew
Meek would not confirm huh? I think that says all we need to know and if these schools shut down as a result then heads better roll. Actions like these are destroying our economy along with our youths education. They were all so hesitant to have in person learning in fear of students spreading the virus but didn't think twice to party down with their buddies. Sounds like they're in it for the money and not the kids.
Well Meeks and his whole family have Covid now it was on krem 2 news tonight.
