MOSES LAKE - In lieu of social distancing protocols, kindergarten registration and new student enrollment can now be done online in the Moses Lake School District (MLSD). Educators say the online format will help mitigate any delays in the fall.
Moses Lake’s school district has 38 kindergarten teachers between all 10 of its elementary schools.
“As a result of school closures however, schools across the nation have been forced to adapt to many changes in learning and education. The Moses Lake School District has quickly and adeptly faced these many new challenges head-on, often leading the state in an exemplary way-including student enrollment. While we can’t wait to meet your kindergartner, the health and safety of our students, their families, and our staff is of first importance,” wrote MLSD administrators in a collective letter.
To learn more about the Moses Lake community, Moses Lake schools, or to begin registration, visit: www.mlsd161.org/enroll/
Both the state and the district have not decided whether fall 2020 classes will be online.
