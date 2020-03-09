MOSES LAKE - A woman arrested for shoplifting from the Moses Lake Walmart Saturday afternoon was reportedly found with multiple sheets of counterfeit cash.
Moses Lake police responded to the store about 4 p.m. after the woman, identified as 31-year-old Kent resident Lindsie Berens, had reportedly stolen a cellphone case. Berens was found to have multiple warrants out of King County and was taken into custody. Police say she had also been previously trespassed from all Walmarts.
Police obtained a warrant and reportedly found heroin and Narcan —an overdose reversing medication, a stolen check and several sheets of fake $20 bills in her purse, according to Moses Lake police.
Berens told police she had never used the fake cash but was “aware of where they were being made,” according to police.
Berens was booked into Grant County Jail for theft, burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of heroin.
