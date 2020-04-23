MOSES LAKE - Coordinators of the Moses Lake Spring Festival appear to be unwavering about postponing or canceling the annual event. The Moses Lake Spring Festival happens each year during Memorial Day weekend. However, the timeline of this year’s event remains in question due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Moses Lake Spring Festival President Sean Sallis says the event will proceed as normal unless mandated by the government not to carry on. Moses Lake Spring Festival officials issued the following statement on its Facebook page:
“40 years ago the Moses Lake Spring Festival was all planned out and ready to go. Volunteers had worked tirelessly to launch this family event that was geared to bring tourism money into Moses Lake. Mt. St. Helens blew and plans were on hold until the following year.
Here we are four decades later, finding ourselves in a different storm that has no shelf life. We are planning our event as if it is happening because that is all we can do at this point. In the event we are government mandated to not hold our event, this will have continual impact on our small businesses (coffee shops, retail shops, restaurants, and hotels) that see so many tourists come thru. As difficult as this may be, we are confident our Moses Lake community will rally together to face the uncertainties.
May we keep looking for the positive in all of this craziness and be an encouragement to those around us. We will continue to “Bring On The Fun”; it just may look a little bit different for a while. We hope to see you all at the end of May if we are able!”
The annual festival features a carnival, vendors, live entertainment and a basketball tournament. This year’s featured music performance will showcase Chris Janson. Janson is a hit-making country music singer and songwriter. Janson is slated to perform May 24 at the Centennial Amphitheater at McCosh Park at 7 p.m.
Scheduled for August, the Grant County Fair is taking the same stance Spring Fest. Unless directed otherwise by a government entity, preparations for the fair will resume as normal.
