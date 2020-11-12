MOSES LAKE - If you tried grabbing that cup of joe from the Stratford Rd. Starbucks in Moses Lake last weekend, you likely found out the hard way that it was closed.
On Thursday, Starbucks Corporate informed iFIBER ONE News about why the espresso-making establishment was shuttered for the weekend (Friday-Monday).
A Starbucks spokesperson told iFIBER ONE News that an employee had tested positive for coronavirus on Oct. 30. After the positive test result was confirmed, the employee was told to quarantine until they tested negative for the virus and anyone who was exposed to the infected staffer was asked to quarantine as well; a deep cleaning of the facility was also conducted immediately after the confirmation.
As a result of the number of staff who quarantined themselves, Starbucks did not have an adequate amount of employees to keep the Stratford Road location open Friday, Nov. 6 through Monday, Nov. 9.
The business reopened Tuesday and has been open on a reduced hours schedule. The Stratford Road location should revert back to normal operations by early next week.
Here's some hypocritical BS right from starbucks, https://www.starbucks.com/responsibility/environment/climate-change
"The steps we're taking to address climate change not only reduce our environmental footprint, they also help ensure the supply of high-quality coffee that our customers expect from us is sustainable for future generations."
I guess the long lines of cars idling at their drive-throughs is not their problem, nor included in this statement. You're doing that, not starbucks.
Well, since they are an 'attractive nuisance' I say let's get rid of starbucks because their are directly contributing to the emission of greenhouse gases.
