MOSES LAKE - In a redacted notice of probable cause for discharge and probable cause for non-renewal provided by the Moses Lake School District (MLSD) at the request of iFIBER ONE News, MLSD has terminated a middle school teacher for unprofessional conduct.
The school district says the teacher was discharged after a thorough investigation and interview of 36 witnesses.
The district stated that the employee had created a “dummy” email account and sent an email containing a damaging video featuring an underage Moses Lake student engaging in a particular act to various parties. The email in question was sent to an administrator, a coach of an athletic program and an outside entity. After the investigation, the district stated that it connected the now-terminated employee to the fake email account and found that the employee had sent the email with the video that had been uploaded from their phone.
The district says the email in question was sent on November 17, 2019.
Administrators say the email with the video was intended to damage the reputation of the female athlete on camera and get her kicked off the team. The document states that the employee did it over what was described as the athletic program that played favorites.
“School found that person envied student’s success in her (redacted) activities as compared to (redacted). Felt that the program inaccurately assessed (redacted) abilities and commitment of particular student. Believes program played 'unduly favorites.'"
MLSD stated that they felt the attempt was a “carefully-designed, premeditated and intentional act.”
“The investigation found that this motivation, and your acts vis-à-vis Student Jane Doe both before and after the sending of the November 17, 2019 email with the subject audio/video, were consistent with the investigation conclusion that you caused that email to be sent. In fact, all of the persons who received that email with that recording said that they immediately identified you as the person who likely sent it, based on your previous interactions with them about Student Jane Doe; the precise similarities of the language used by the sender of that email and language you had used with them in your reference to Student Jane Doe; and the obvious goal you’d otherwise revealed to them, of having Student Jane Doe kicked off…”
The school district says a factor in determining that the allegations had enough sufficient evidentiary support to warrant the firing included the employee’s confession of wrongdoing to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
As for the video in question, school district administrators say the person who filmed it was “the other participant,” who was engaged in an activity with the student on the video recording. MLSD wanted to make it clear that the recording was not consensual and was done without the female student athlete knowing about it.
The former employee who was under investigation has filed an appeal to retain their position of employment with the school district.
The school district described the action committed by the teacher as “unlawful."
The sheriff’s office says potential criminal charges against the former employee are pending.
We'll have more details as they develop.
(55) comments
If the schools stay shut down and there are no sports-- I would really like to be able to race my 1/5th scale 2wd and 4wd r-c buggies on the school track. I would only do this when no one was near the track, i have 3rd channel kill switches- and back up fail safes-- i always wear my safety glasses also.
I would recommend anyone with concerns in the future, go straight to OSPI and the Washington board of education with your complaint. If athletics are involved then add in the WIAA to that mix as well. I'd skip this district, board and administration all together and go straight to the top.
Totally agree. The MLSD administration is largely ineffectual and a drain on tax money.
I get what the teacher was trying to point out in saying there is favoritism within the district as it pertains to sports and certain kids. I would assume all the parties involved were aware of what happened and chose to do nothing about it without having to even receive the video from the teacher, but that's where that teacher screwed up by simply having a video of a minor period. The teacher deserves the punishment, but so should the coach and AD for not doing anything. I have heard of kids being kicked off teams for much less so the favoritism is definitely there. They won't have to defund the district because that will happen on it's own once the impacts of our economy catch up to all the state funded entities.
That's true, and there will be pain. The district, the board and politicians statewide won't be able to go their stand by "Raise Taxes!!" as it's hard to raise taxes on unemployed people and closed businesses. That's how you more of both. And the district did one good thing. It kept the idiots on the city council from building a homeless resort here in town..
What we should be doing is defunding the entire district. There's no school in the fall, and those dollars should be given to families to subscribe to private education programs. What, exactly, is that lying gang of thieves on Ivy St doing now that school is not happening.? Why do we need an "athletic director" when there are no athletics? Why are we building a new elementary when there is no evidence kids will ever walk into a school room again? Or a new high school , or academy, if you're grossly overweight superintendent? Those folks need to lose their cushy, do nothing jobs. Why do need an admin assistant who's making 100k a year? Can't those pirates make their coffee?
Who did what?
Has anyone noticed how in today’s world everyone has a mini computer in their pocket. Able to obtain the sickest stuff known to man, phones take videos and is kinda funny how criminals record their nasty deeds and within minutes have to post them on social media so their so called 5000 friends can see. Parents complain about their children seeing nasty stuff but never step up an act like a parent not a friend, and take the phone away! They say their children need to call them. I say get them a flip phone so they can call not do drastic deeds.
Let's not speculate about the "act." It could have been just about anything--drinking, drugs, stealing, whatever. The point is that the teacher tried to anonymously damage a student's reputation and got caught. And here we have people trying to do the exact same thing.
@cheb.. you are right we should not speculate, however, how this story leaves everything open it begs for people to speculate each detail.. That was my point how the story made "no sense"..
Who did what?? What was a "damaging act"?? Why was the sheriff's office investigating (they only care if it's an illegal act)?? So when you right an article with so many unknowns, it begs people to speculate and ask questions..
Amen
Yet one more reason to get rid of teachers unions. No way that would take so long in private industry to fire an employee.
All you people who are screaming to defund the police because of a few bad ones, does that mean we should defund the teachers because of this bad one?
This person created a secondary email and it looks like they had to figure out who the person was, doesn't seem like it took long to fire them after they figured out who the content came from.
Wow a Story that makes close to almost NO sense.. It must have been a "sex" act for the Sheriff to get involved.. So is that the story?? Teacher gets fired for passing along student's sex act?? Big deal !!
I do find it weird that kids can do anything but when they are "caught" and the consequences of their action are made known they become the "victim".. Anyway bigger stories out there I find more interesting..
Children should be held accountable for their actions. But last time i checked what the teacher did would be distributing child pornography. If in fact "SEX" was involved. If thats the case the Adult should never be allowed around minor children again. Big deal...... if that were my child and any adult video's or passes a video around of my minor child they would pray for prison. Exploiting a child is a huge freaking deal!!! And makes you a perverted criminal!
@brin .. It sounds like you need to have "the talk" to your kids about in today's society there is very little privacy and when you do something and to EXPECT everything you do to eventually become public..
Ask your kids if that is the behavior they want to be known for...
It's YOUR job as a parent to explain this to your kids how things get out and when they do they never get put away.. YOUR job to explain and make your kids understand..
Right, my job as a parent...... "the talk" is had regularly in my house. My job as a parent is also to protect them against bullying, pedophiles, and adults who cant act like adults. Thanks for the expert parenting advice. I guess in your society its ok for adults to send inappropriate video and create fake accounts acting cowardly. If i was sent inappropriate pictures or knew of them i would go straight to the parent. I would hope someone would do the same if my child did something stupid. Fyi, good kids do stupid stuff all the time. We as parents are supposed to teach our children right from wrong. Good from bad. Morals. But all kids do things they are later not proud of. I know i did. And i have amazing parents who always held me accountable gave me consequences. But if we are going to point fingers...... WE are adults, and We definitely know right from wrong! Teacher's are who help raise our kids! And I'm grateful for all my children's teachers have given to them. That would not erase the line that was crossed.
Wow parenting 101 how do we sign up for your class....how do you know what this person said to their kids. There is a reason children are minors until their 18 and often kids are Dumb and inexperienced and still make wrong decisions before and after counsel. Adults on the other hand, especially professionals should be held to a higher standard.....
@Brina and grm.. You missed the point.. It doesn't matter to me what the "act" was but if it was damaging then the girl will live with the consequences and it's a learning experience once again that there are no "secrets" in today's society. Kids need to know this as they (and everyone else) are on online platforms that are instantaneous.. That is the talk people need to have with their kids because today the public consequences are more "severe" than just the "town" knowing..
As for if the teacher crossed a line or not.. I don't know or really even care (maybe the girl was using drugs) but, to me, it's about if it wasn't the teacher would it make you feel better if it was another teenager who put posted it?? The "damaging act" got out and that should be the main point to me..
Mrs. Kozial at FMS???
She is still working..
All the more reason to not have sports tied in any way to school. It distracts from the goal of school... you know, teaching kids and all.
News flash- there is only a 1 in 11,771 chance your kid will be drafted into the NBA; 1 in 13,015 for the WNBA. The chance of dying in a car crash in your lifetime? 1 in 113. You are over 100 times more likely to die in a car crash than to make it in professional sports. Yet this seems to be the focus of schools, while distracting from what they should actually be learning.
Looking at how much time and resources were wasted on this highschool "athlete" drama sure explains why only 49% of students are proficient in reading and 38% in math. Seems to me like the school should be focusing more on making literate students and less on extra cirricular drama.
There’s a lot of athletic scholarships available for kids to play sports in college as well, and earn a degree. Kids who might otherwise not have gone on to college.
Exactly!
I agree
But why use athletic ability as the impetus for paying for their education? Why not...oh I don't know... financial need? Academic ability? There's no need to use sports as the reason to bring these students to college.
Spoken like a true non athlete. I would say it’s fair to say most people like sports and are a big part of their life. People have their strengths, why not apply them. Blessed athletes should be rewarded with a scholarship. Maybe they aren’t as academically acute as others, but their physical ability allows them a chance to go to college. Oh, and sports are awesome. Sounds like like cancel culture trying to creep in and try to take people’s fun away.
“There’s no need to use sports as reason to bring these students to college”...We sports fans would disagree with you there, Cheb. I love watching college football, or basketball, or baseball. Those players are student athletes, Cheb. Kids that are actually going to that school and learning and getting an education. I bet the colleges appreciate the revenue created by these said athletic programs, as well. Many valuable life lessons that can be learned through sports...camaraderie, leadership, hard work, team building, you’d think you’d want to encourage such activities and not try to stifle it. Imagine if someone wanted to ban the computer club or glee club when you were in school Cheb, wouldn’t that have bothered you?
@jbc.. You are kidding us all right now right?? Did you just say, "Maybe they aren’t as academically acute as others, but their physical ability allows them a chance to go to college" ?? So you want to send someone to college (an academic learning environment) because they play sports NOT because of their chances to succeed academically??
That is just an AMAZING concept.. Send the stupid ones to college because they can play sports and the smart ones force them struggle and scrimp and save if they want to go to college.. Because yeah the smart people on the planet who have made this world what it is today are such college athletes.. UGH..
Now this whole sports argument in regards to schools and scholarships all boils down to one thing......MONEY, MONEY, MONEY!
College sports is a billion dollar business which brings tons of revenue into each school. Until they change the minor league system (not baseball) in regards to how prospective athletes make the pro ranks, then college is the preferred avenue. Additionally, colleges will gladly hand out full rides like its candy based on the return in revenue to their schools.
Im not arguing that there are good and bad athletes that take advantage of the situatuon. Just stating that there is NO way Sports are going away as they are WAY to popular and make way too much money for the institutuons who provide the scholarships.
@JBC: "I love watching college football, or basketball, or baseball. Those players are student athletes, Cheb. Kids that are actually going to that school and learning and getting an education." I enjoy watching women with large breasts. Most American men do. So should we have scholarships based on breast size? You are using circular reasoning here. The fact that these people are good athletes does not entitle them to an education, nor does it create a situation within which they are more deserving than other students who are not talented athletes. I have never heard a reasonable argument for why we should give scholarships to athletes. I just see conservative arguments saying that this is the way it has always been. Western Washington University eliminated all of their athletic programs, and it did not harm them at all. Maybe if you are a big ten school it makes sense because of the alumni support, but not in middle school or High School.
@JBC: "Imagine if someone wanted to ban the computer club or glee club when you were in school Cheb, wouldn’t that have bothered you?" I don't know of anyone who gets scholarships for being in a computer club or a glee club. these are extracurricular activities that receive little or no funding from the school, as opposed to sports which received a great deal of funding and would create a lot of favoritism and ugliness.
Cheb, keep it in your pants. I’m getting a little grossed out by sexual proclivities and metaphors. Yes, being a good athlete should afford just SS much right to go to college as someone who got good grades, or is a good band player, or singer. All things that provide scholarships. It wasn’t a race amongst me and my friends in high school to see who could be valedictorian. A lot of kids don’t start getting serious about academics until college.
*as
@JBC: "Yes, being a good athlete should afford just SS much right to go to college as someone who got good grades." Why?
What about academic scholarships? Am I the only one who's ever heard of these?
Here you go Cheb, I’ll actually respond when challenged a point, not fade in the mist like you seem to do. Simple, the athlete, being one of collegiate standards, is a mutually beneficial commodity for both the school and the individual. The school uses the individuals athletic ability to field good teams, bring in revenue through the athletic department, and provide a source of camaraderie and entertainment among the student body. The player uses the school to get a degree, one maybe not afforded to him if he was a student only. Student only types have plenty of scholarship options they can apply for via having great grades. Scholarships are available to every kind of prospective collegiate. Athletics, choir, band, agriculture. I don’t see what the argument is. That having an opportunity to get into college is a bad thing? I don’t understand why you are arguing against schools providing opportunities for kids to attend, regardless of the avenue.
@JBC: "Cheb, keep it in your pants. I’m getting a little grossed out by sexual proclivities and metaphors." ??? I thought you liked watching football, which is basically "We interrupt this homoerotic spectacle to show you images of scantily clad women jumping up and down, and female singers wearing lingerie." I keep it in my pants--especially since the only time I watch football is at bars, but I'm being honest here. If the sexuality of the spectacle of football was really that offensive, do you think it would really still be emphasized so heavily? And the argument about sports teaching teamwork and values? Well, so do most college classes. The difference is that students PAY to take those classes, and they get tuition waivers for playing sports.
JQ, you’re kidding, right?
And if you aren’t, apparently you are the only one who hasn’t heard of them.
Cheb, as usual you danced around the argument and made some point not even relevant to the question. I simply asked why are you arguing against individuals getting a chance to go to college, regardless of the avenue and you implied that people who watch football watch it for the cheerleaders. Smoke screen because you can’t come up with anything.
@JBC: Sorry I "faded away." I don't live on my computer, and I'm working on a car right now. I think you've commented before on my tenacity, but lately you're back to beginning each post with a personal attack. Are your points that weak? Well, yes, I guess they are. You wrote: "The school uses the individuals athletic ability to field good teams, bring in revenue through the athletic department, and provide a source of camaraderie and entertainment among the student body." Revenue? Hardly. Unless you're in one of the larger conferences, sports don't even pay their own bills. Coaches, equipment, facilities, all cost money. I'd wager that neither Eastern nor Central comes close to breaking even on their athletic programs. UW? Maybe. So as I keep pointing out, schools pay out the nose for their athletic programs in the form of tuition waivers, recruiting costs, and everything mentioned above, while producing a group of scholars who, in my experience, have not been stellar performers. I've encountered a few outstanding athletes, but my students from Job Corps tend to be much better in the classroom. Less full of themselves, less demanding of special treatment, and unburdened by coaches explaining why Biff has to miss the last two weeks of class, but still needs an "A."
Now imagine schools that don’t offer athletics, and how much tuition money they’d lose out on without those bodies to film it. Former collegiate athletes haven’t been the best scholastic performers in your vast experience? Well, I can look around just the Basin and see exceptional coaches who were collegiate athletes, now teachers and principals, radio hosts. I’d say pretty successful people. Too bad they don’t quite meet your lofty standards that the Job Corps provides.
@JBC: "Too bad they don’t quite meet your lofty standards that the Job Corps provides." Snob.
@jbc.. Oh give me a break !! That is just a reasoning that pro-sport jocks use to justify their addiction.. For the money that school districts pump into sports programs (10s of MILLIONS just to build a stupid football field) taxpayers could fund the exact same amount of people (or more) for ACADEMIC scholarships..
Not to mention the millions of kids that are injured in sports each year.. So you want your kids to play sports that's fine with me but don't pump it up with nonsense like scholarships that are very limited in amounts..
Opinion...you’re clueless. How about you stay in your lane of expertise which obviously isn’t sports. I’ve coached collegiate sports. We’ve had players come to us with sub 2 GPA’s in high school but get in an environment in which they are held accountable and are challenged and earn a collegiate degree with above 3.0’s. Many cases of such. In order to play collegiately, you have to maintain a certain GPA. This forces kids to work and study. I’m sorry you don’t like sports, but you should try delving into them, you seem pretty stressed out.
Good luck winning that anti sport crusade in the court of public opinion. When you speak on topics in which you have an unfathomable lack of knowledge in is just maddening.
@jbc.. It's great you have an opinion.. WHY don't you put YOUR Money where you mouth is?? Privatize the sporting system so school can focus on ONLY academics?? If the sporting field is a multi billion dollar business that doesn't need to be funded by taxpayers then DO IT.. I support you..
As far as your absolute NONSENSE about dumb kids getting into college on sports scholarships and the college environment turning them around academically.. What a bunch of malarkey. The major sports at colleges pay for private tutors to keep the team's players grades up high enough so they can continue to play. Don't blow smoke and expect everyone to inhale.. And with private tutors spoon feeding team's players (everything from "checking" their assignments they are turning in to prepping them for tests that instructors rarely change) it would be hard for a player NOT to get higher grades.. I even think I could teach FORREST GUMP to be a college football player !!!
Ignorant! Did you just go watch “The Program” real quick and use that as your point? You are clueless.
Opinions, you’re anti cop, without knowing one. Anti student athlete, without knowing one. Seems the only tangible, credible argument you make is your anti mask point, because you yourself are one.
@jbc.. For someone who doesn't back up anything they say you sure make a lot of assumptions.. Maybe YOU took one to many to the head either way.. School sports don't pay for themselves and you are making WHAT point again??
Oh yeah the only way poor and dumb students are going to get into college is by playing sports.. Or maybe that is just the students that YOU were given.. Do not know.. Do NOT care!!
Opinions, who said poor and dumb? Your words.
Despicable adult
Sound off, teachers. Who was it?
Dont throw me under the bus. I can tell you I'm pretty sure. Rumor has it
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.