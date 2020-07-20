In a redacted notice of probable cause for discharge and probable cause for non-renewal provided by the Moses Lake School District (MLSD) at the request of iFIBER ONE News, MLSD has terminated a middle school teacher for unprofessional conduct.
The school district says the teacher was discharged after a thorough investigation and interview of 36 witnesses.
The district stated that the employee had created a “dummy” email account and sent an email containing a video featuring an underage Moses Lake student engaging in a ‘damaging’ act to various parties. The email in question was sent to an administrator, a coach of an athletic program and an outside entity. After the investigation, the district stated that it connected the now-terminated employee to the fake email account and found that the employee had sent the email with the video that had been uploaded from their phone.
The district says the email in question was sent on November 17, 2019.
Administrators say the email with the video was intended to damage the reputation of the female athlete on camera and get her kicked off the team. The document states that the employee did it over what was described as the athletic program that played favorites.
“School found that person envied student’s success in her (redacted) activities as compared to (redacted). Felt that the program inaccurately assessed (redacted) abilities and commitment of particular student. Believes program played “unduly favorites.”
MLSD stated that they felt the attempt was a “carefully-designed, premeditated and intentional act.”
“The investigation found that this motivation, and your acts vis-à-vis Student Jane Doe both before and after the sending of the November 17, 2019 email with the subject audio/video, were consistent with the investigation conclusion that you caused that email to be sent. In fact, all of the persons who received that email with that recording said that they immediately identified you as the person who likely sent it, based on your previous interactions with them about Student Jane Doe; the precise similarities of the language used by the sender of that email and language you had used with them in your reference to Student Jane Doe; and the obvious goal you’d otherwise revealed to them, of having Student Jane Doe kicked off…”
The school district says a factor in determining that the allegations had enough sufficient evidentiary support to warrant the firing included the employee’s confession of wrongdoing to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
As for the video in question, school district administrators say the person who filmed it was “the other participant,” who was engaged in the potentially ‘damaging’ act on video recording. MLSD wanted to make it clear that the recording was not consensual and was done without the female student athlete knowing about it.
The former employee who was under investigation has filed an appeal to retain their position of employment with the school district.
The school district described the action committed by the teacher as “unlawful.
The sheriff’s office says potential criminal charges against the former employee are pending.
We'll have more details as they develop.
(25) comments
Who did what?
Has anyone noticed how in today’s world everyone has a mini computer in their pocket. Able to obtain the sickest stuff known to man, phones take videos and is kinda funny how criminals record their nasty deeds and within minutes have to post them on social media so their so called 5000 friends can see. Parents complain about their children seeing nasty stuff but never step up an act like a parent not a friend, and take the phone away! They say their children need to call them. I say get them a flip phone so they can call not do drastic deeds.
Let's not speculate about the "act." It could have been just about anything--drinking, drugs, stealing, whatever. The point is that the teacher tried to anonymously damage a student's reputation and got caught. And here we have people trying to do the exact same thing.
@cheb.. you are right we should not speculate, however, how this story leaves everything open it begs for people to speculate each detail.. That was my point how the story made "no sense"..
Who did what?? What was a "damaging act"?? Why was the sheriff's office investigating (they only care if it's an illegal act)?? So when you right an article with so many unknowns, it begs people to speculate and ask questions..
Amen
Yet one more reason to get rid of teachers unions. No way that would take so long in private industry to fire an employee.
All you people who are screaming to defund the police because of a few bad ones, does that mean we should defund the teachers because of this bad one?
This person created a secondary email and it looks like they had to figure out who the person was, doesn't seem like it took long to fire them after they figured out who the content came from.
Wow a Story that makes close to almost NO sense.. It must have been a "sex" act for the Sheriff to get involved.. So is that the story?? Teacher gets fired for passing along student's sex act?? Big deal !!
I do find it weird that kids can do anything but when they are "caught" and the consequences of their action are made known they become the "victim".. Anyway bigger stories out there I find more interesting..
Children should be held accountable for their actions. But last time i checked what the teacher did would be distributing child pornography. If in fact "SEX" was involved. If thats the case the Adult should never be allowed around minor children again. Big deal...... if that were my child and any adult video's or passes a video around of my minor child they would pray for prison. Exploiting a child is a huge freaking deal!!! And makes you a perverted criminal!
@brin .. It sounds like you need to have "the talk" to your kids about in today's society there is very little privacy and when you do something and to EXPECT everything you do to eventually become public..
Ask your kids if that is the behavior they want to be known for...
It's YOUR job as a parent to explain this to your kids how things get out and when they do they never get put away.. YOUR job to explain and make your kids understand..
Right, my job as a parent...... "the talk" is had regularly in my house. My job as a parent is also to protect them against bullying, pedophiles, and adults who cant act like adults. Thanks for the expert parenting advice. I guess in your society its ok for adults to send inappropriate video and create fake accounts acting cowardly. If i was sent inappropriate pictures or knew of them i would go straight to the parent. I would hope someone would do the same if my child did something stupid. Fyi, good kids do stupid stuff all the time. We as parents are supposed to teach our children right from wrong. Good from bad. Morals. But all kids do things they are later not proud of. I know i did. And i have amazing parents who always held me accountable gave me consequences. But if we are going to point fingers...... WE are adults, and We definitely know right from wrong! Teacher's are who help raise our kids! And I'm grateful for all my children's teachers have given to them. That would not erase the line that was crossed.
Wow parenting 101 how do we sign up for your class....how do you know what this person said to their kids. There is a reason children are minors until their 18 and often kids are Dumb and inexperienced and still make wrong decisions before and after counsel. Adults on the other hand, especially professionals should be held to a higher standard.....
@Brina and grm.. You missed the point.. It doesn't matter to me what the "act" was but if it was damaging then the girl will live with the consequences and it's a learning experience once again that there are no "secrets" in today's society. Kids need to know this as they (and everyone else) are on online platforms that are instantaneous.. That is the talk people need to have with their kids because today the public consequences are more "severe" than just the "town" knowing..
As for if the teacher crossed a line or not.. I don't know or really even care (maybe the girl was using drugs) but, to me, it's about if it wasn't the teacher would it make you feel better if it was another teenager who put posted it?? The "damaging act" got out and that should be the main point to me..
Mrs. Kozial at FMS???
She is still working..
All the more reason to not have sports tied in any way to school. It distracts from the goal of school... you know, teaching kids and all.
News flash- there is only a 1 in 11,771 chance your kid will be drafted into the NBA; 1 in 13,015 for the WNBA. The chance of dying in a car crash in your lifetime? 1 in 113. You are over 100 times more likely to die in a car crash than to make it in professional sports. Yet this seems to be the focus of schools, while distracting from what they should actually be learning.
Looking at how much time and resources were wasted on this highschool "athlete" drama sure explains why only 49% of students are proficient in reading and 38% in math. Seems to me like the school should be focusing more on making literate students and less on extra cirricular drama.
There’s a lot of athletic scholarships available for kids to play sports in college as well, and earn a degree. Kids who might otherwise not have gone on to college.
Exactly!
I agree
But why use athletic ability as the impetus for paying for their education? Why not...oh I don't know... financial need? Academic ability? There's no need to use sports as the reason to bring these students to college.
Spoken like a true non athlete. I would say it’s fair to say most people like sports and are a big part of their life. People have their strengths, why not apply them. Blessed athletes should be rewarded with a scholarship. Maybe they aren’t as academically acute as others, but their physical ability allows them a chance to go to college. Oh, and sports are awesome. Sounds like like cancel culture trying to creep in and try to take people’s fun away.
“There’s no need to use sports as reason to bring these students to college”...We sports fans would disagree with you there, Cheb. I love watching college football, or basketball, or baseball. Those players are student athletes, Cheb. Kids that are actually going to that school and learning and getting an education. I bet the colleges appreciate the revenue created by these said athletic programs, as well. Many valuable life lessons that can be learned through sports...camaraderie, leadership, hard work, team building, you’d think you’d want to encourage such activities and not try to stifle it. Imagine if someone wanted to ban the computer club or glee club when you were in school Cheb, wouldn’t that have bothered you?
Despicable adult
Sound off, teachers. Who was it?
Dont throw me under the bus. I can tell you I'm pretty sure. Rumor has it
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.