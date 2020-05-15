MOSES LAKE - The City of Moses Lake has not ruled out the Longview Tracks site for its new homeless camp but city officials say alternative sites are now being evaluated as a result of public comments received before and after the May 12 city council meeting.
Following a two-year process to develop a plan and funding sources to assist the homeless community, a city homeless subcommittee identified the Longview site as the preferred site, out of five other properties, for a homeless camp. The city council on May 12 agreed to contract with nonprofit HopeSource to manage the site and provide long-term solutions for facilities to address the city’s chronic homeless situation. City officials say the Longview site can accommodate the short and long-term needs.
On Thursday, Moses Lake School District Superintendent Josh Meek said the district is not in support of the proposed site, as it sits less than 700 feet from Longview Elementary. Meek said the district offered alternative sites for the camp on vacant properties owned by the school district.
The city council plans to address the issue at its May 26 meeting and will determine if they want to divide the contract with HopeSource into two parts to deal with the initial temporary need — likely at the Longview site — and then work with the organization on a site selection process for a long-term solution. Residents within 500 feet of the Longview property would receive a mailing as part of the notification process.
“A number of new properties have been offered as alternatives for the long-term site evaluation process,” City Manager Allison Williams stated. “This does not rule out the Longview site long-term however. The city will need to evaluate the alternatives in terms of cost, proximity to services and long-term tenure.”
Williams say the temporary camp on Longview Street will be monitored by security cameras and daily oversight provided by HopeSource. The Moses Lake Police Department is also being reorganized with a north and south division to provide better police coverage in the area.
“Active programs and partnerships with the community and the school district can be developed that provide ongoing oversight,” Williams added. “The neighborhood is in need, and the intent with the location is to truly bring oversight to the neighborhood and a partnership to help revitalize the neighborhood.”
HopeSource, which already helps veterans in Moses Lake through Support Services for Veteran Families, utilizes a “coordinated entry” system.
“Some may be referred to the Grant County Housing Authority, some may be quarantined due to a positive COVID identification and some may be directed back to family who may be living in other areas,” Williams stated. “Having the above options available helps the city’s code enforcement officers and police officers work with the nonprofit to move the homeless along to services.”
The temporary homeless camp was made possible by grant funds provided during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city will provide tents, hand washing stations, hand sanitizing stations, portable restrooms and showers, along with additional security and police presence, while HopeSource will manage the program by providing services including outreach, intake, assessment and screening, coordinated entry, COVID-19 quarantine in motels, wellness checks, food support delivery and transportation, according to city documents.
The city has been planning for a long-term program and has taken action to obtain recording fee dollars collected by the county that can only be used for a long-term homeless and housing program.
(2) comments
How about turning all those aircraft parked at the Grant County Airport into homeless shelters. With the hit our economy has taken from the lock down they'll probably never fly again anyway.
City Homeless Sub Committee eh?
Why not mix that in with a little common sense for proper measure?
