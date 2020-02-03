ELLENSBURG - It’s apparent that a Moses Lake man was at the wrong place at the wrong time while driving his big rig near Ellensburg on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office officials say 29-year-old Thomas Conger of Ellensburg was going east on Hanson Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Cove Road. Conger was hit by a Mack truck driven by 51-year-old John Hundtoft of Moses Lake, who was traveling southbound on Cove Road. The semi struck the driver-side door of the victim’s 2002 Nissan Frontier pickup.
Conger was transported to Kittitas Valley Hospital for an intended airlift. Shortly after takeoff, he went into cardiac arrest and was returned to Kittitas Valley Hospital where he died.
Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.
Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers added that, "It is always a tragedy when we lose a member of our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Conger's family and friends." "Please remember to avoid activities that can distract you from your primary goal, to get there safely."
(3) comments
This is what happens when you get hit by a Mack truck, take notice.
❄️
Shawn, you should be ashamed of yourself for that opening line. Pretty insensitive given someone died in that accident.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.