MOSES LAKE - The UPS Store in Moses Lake has been doing its part to help others sending homemade masks to people in need.
“We made approximately 45 masks for people to wear when out in public, and went to the UPS Store today to mail some to friends that live in Colorado,” Moses Lake High School teacher Amy Utter stated. “When it came time to pay, the cashier told me that the cost to mail them was covered.”
Since last week, Moses Lake UPS Store owners Lisa and Amador Castro, also a teacher at the high school have donated shipping costs for about 150 packages containing homemade masks.
“It has been so fun to be part of the giving to the community, there is no greater joy then giving in this time,” Lisa posted on Facebook.
“Lisa and Amador — you are always an inspiration to me and you never stop giving,” Moses Lake School District Superintendent Josh Meek stated. “At a time when people are suffering, your willingness to serve others, and use what you have to assist is amazing. Our community thanks you for your generosity and being a key part of helping others.”
