As the situation surrounding coronavirus continues to unfold, Safeway and Albertsons stores will be safeguarding those considered to be at-risk during a pandemic. Ownership says that pertains to pregnant women and the elderly. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., stores will limit access to the previously-mentioned demographics.
“We are asking that our customers help us reserve this shopping time for those most at risk in our communities. We thank our customers in advance for their compassion and understanding toward their neighbors and friends, and in helping us maintain this temporary operations guideline.”
The new hours apply to 2,200+ stores nationwide.
