MOSES LAKE - To say that 2019 was a banner year for one local wheat grower is an understatement.
Derek Friehe of Moses Lake has been named a national winner of the National Wheat Foundation’s 2019 National Wheat Yield Contest after achieving one of the highest wheat yields in the country.
Friehe won an all-expenses paid trip to San Antonio, Texas to attend the 2020 Commodity Classic for himself and a guest, courtesy of the National Wheat Foundation and WestBred wheat. Friehe earned first place nationwide and first place in Washington in the Spring Wheat – Irrigated, High Yield Category with WestBred variety WB9668. His final yield was 180.77 bushels an acre, well above the USDA Grant County average of 115 bushels an acre. Friehe purchased the award-winning wheat variety from Roland Wynhoff at CHS SunBasin and credits him with helping attain the high yield.
“Roland suggested WB9668 for our farm because it meets all of our quality attributes and gave us high protein and high yield,” says Friehe. “It’s a strong variety, and we will definitely plant it again in the future. I really appreciate WestBred [wheat] for continuing to push the envelope for yield — it’s really cool to see yields on our farm increase year after year.”
“Wheat growers face many challenges, from weather to pests to disease, yet season after season they endure these threats to provide an abundant, quality crop,” says Dr. Jeff Koscelny, Global Wheat Commercial Strategy Lead and WestBred wheat Business Lead. “Derek Friehe achieved one of the highest wheat yields in the country this year, and we’re proud that he did so with a WestBred variety. We look forward to celebrating his remarkable achievement at Commodity Classic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.