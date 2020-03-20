MOSES LAKE - It’s been a mad scramble at grocery stores across our state amid the coronavirus pandemic and apparently, hoarding of select supplies has been problematic at some locations.
This week, Moses Lake’s WinCo Foods posted signs about limits it is placing on certain inventory items due to high-demand.
In addition to the restrictions on certain stock, the store is no longer accepting returns due to over-purchasing with no exceptions.
The following are items that the store is currently limiting for purchase:
- Limit 2 on large packs of water
- Limit 6 bags of Malt-O-Meal Cereal brands
- Limit 6 boxes of Post brand cereals
- Limit 3 gallons of milk
- Limit 6 packs of Gatorade All Star
- Limit 1 five dozen pack of eggs
- Limit 2 18 ct. eggs
- Limit six cans of chicken and tuna in water
- Limit 1 case of all dry soup products
- Limit 2 all paper products (tissue, paper towels, toilet paper, napkins)
- Limit 4 containers of disinfectant sprays and wipes
- Limit 4 bottles of bleach
- Limit 4 bottles of hand sanitizer and bleach
- Limit 4 boxes of face masks and gloves
- Limit 4 bottles of witch hazel and rubbing alcohol
- Limit 2 packs of baby wipes
- Limit 4 cans of Coleman propane
- Limit 3 12 ct. of eggs
The Moses Lake WinCo Foods location is normally open 24 hours, but it will close from midnight to 7 a.m. to safely restock items.
(3) comments
Didn't see any booze on that list so I'm good to go.
Of course by now they are already out of all the stuff, so it's a moot point.
Good for Winco.. Hopefully other stores follow..
I think the Point is though is not the Limits but the NO RETURNS -- NO EXCEPTIONS.. If you purchase it then use it.. Don't purchase it with the mentality of I'll buy it "just in case I need it" and if I don't ever need it I can return it and get all my money back..
