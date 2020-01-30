MOSES LAKE - Spending $1 on a Scratch ticket only to get $5,000 in return isn’t common. Despite the slim odds, it happened to a Moses Lake woman on Wednesday.
According to Washington’s Lottery website, Linda Jabbora claimed her winning prize after purchasing a $1 Emerald Green Scratch ticket from WinCo Foods in Moses Lake.
Earning the top prize involves matching any of your numbers with the winning number displayed on the ticket and top prize winners need to get the emerald symbol to win double of what they won.
With only four $5,000 prizes out of 193,116 tickets, the odds of winning are .002071%.
The $5,000 jackpot is the most you can win with Emerald Green.
