MOSES LAKE- A Moses Lake woman was sentenced to a year in prison in connection to an EBT cards for drugs exchange scheme.
Sonda Safford, 42, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine stemming from two arrests last year.
A judge this week sentenced Safford to 12 months plus one day in prison.
Safford was first arrested March 13 after a search warrant was served at her home in the 300 block of Gumwood street. Moses Lake police had received a tip that Safford was accepting EBT cards in exchange for drugs.
The Moses Lake police Street Crimes unit recovered heroin, meth, cocaine, crack cocaine and hundreds of prescription pills, along with nine EBT cards during the search.
Safford pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to drug possession charges. About two weeks later, she was arrested again following a traffic stop for a suspicious vehicle on Fairbanks Drive. Police located a Chrysler 300 sitting idle at a stop sign, according to court records.
As the officer approached, he noticed the passenger, identified as Michael Coles, reaching toward his waistband. Both Coles and Safford, the driver, were removed from the vehicle and handcuffed.
Moses Lake police say Coles was in possession of a methamphetamine and heroin. He was booked into Grant County Jail for possession of a controlled substance. Officers also observed a digital scale in the car and a plastic baggie containing pills in the passenger door.
Safford was released from custody pending a search warrant.
During a search warrant on the vehicle, officers found cocaine, crack cocaine, Suboxone strips, hundreds of prescription pills, meth, packaging materials and nine EBT cards, many of the items recovered from Safford’s purse, along with about $2,500 in cash and receipts and buy/sell records of EBT card use, according to Moses Lake police.
Safford was contacted by police after the warrant was served and the officer “rused her by telling her a judge had denied my search warrant based on a technicality and her vehicle was available for pick up if she wanted it,” an officer wrote. Safford arrived at the Moses Lake Police Department and was immediately arrested.
“Sonda did ask me how I could do this to her as I placed Sonda in handcuffs,” an officer wrote, referencing the “ruse” about the search warrant being denied. “I advised Sonda I was a police officer and my job was to fight crime.”
Officers also served a search warrant at Safford’s home and locate a half-pound of marijuana packaged for sale and prescription medication not prescribed to Safford.
(3) comments
Repeat offender, she'll be out, doing the same think, then back to jail....some things never change. Hopefully she will be denied any benefits permanently
What about the people that used their ebt card to pay for drugs
She'll be out in 7-8 months and right back at it.
