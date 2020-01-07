MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Ice Rink will be home to the 18U Winter Hockey Classic set for Jan. 17-19.
The Moses Lake Youth Hockey Association is hosting the three day tournament, now in its ninth year.
“The Winter Classic has been popular among all the out-of-town teams due to the fun and unique atmosphere of our outdoor rink,” stated Jen Hopkins, Moses Lake Youth Hockey Association tournament director. “We really strive to make this tournament one that helps create lasting memories for the teams and their families.”
Eight teams are participating this year, including the Moses Lake Coyotes, Coeur D’Alene Hockey Association, Seattle Junior Hockey Association Eagles, Son-King Amateur Hockey Association, Tacoma Rockets and three British Columbia teams.
The Moses Lake team is set to play at 5 p.m. Jan. 17 and 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Games on Friday and Saturday determine seeding for the Sunday matchups.
The ice rink will be closed for public skating on Jan. 17 and 18.
