MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Roundup Committee has decided to cancel the 2020 Northwest Ag Demo Derby scheduled for August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The roundup committee made the announcement Wednesday morning. The committee previously made a decision to cancel the Roundup Rodeo scheduled for Aug. 20-22 at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
The demo derby was scheduled for Aug. 19
“The Rodeo Committee has looked at this situation from all angles and feel this decision is in the best interest of our community, sponsors, drivers, volunteers, and spectators to stay safe and healthy,” stated committee President Rodney Rosin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.