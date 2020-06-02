MOSES LAKE - The City of Moses Lake reopened Cascade Campground to the public on Tuesday, with some limitations.
The campground had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s stay-at-home orders, which expired May 31.
As part of the campground reopening, all staff will be screened for potential illness on an ongoing basis.
Campsites are limited to six people per site. Reservations are not yet available for group campsites or picnic shelters, and the playgrounds near the campground remain closed, according to city officials.
The city asks campers to practice social distancing and wear masks if necessary.
Cascade Campground is located at 2001 W. Valley Rd. and is open through September. Reservations can be made online at Active Communities.
