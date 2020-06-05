TUMWATER - Most workers in Washington will be required to wear a mask or face covering at work under new COVID-19 workplace safety and health requirements taking effect Monday.
“With some exceptions, workers must wear some type of face coverings or mask to help limit the spread of coronavirus to those around them,” officials with the state Department of Labor & Industries. “Other higher-risk jobs may require respirators to protect the worker from infection by patients or clients.”
Under the state’s requirements, employees must provide the face coverings or masks to employees at no charge. Workers can bring their own face coverings and masks as well, as long as the meet requirements.
Labor & Industries has issued guidance for workers on what masks are required. The information is available here: Which Mask for Which Task?
“We know that choosing the correct face coverings, mask or respirator can be confusing. It’s a new experience for most employees and people on the job,” stated L&I Assistant Director Anne Soiza. “This guidance should help employers and workers understand the risk levels for various tasks, and make the right choice to protect workers from coronavirus.
There are some limited exceptions to the mask requirements. Someone working alone in an office, vehicle or at a job site with no in-person interactions is not required to wear a mask or face covering.
