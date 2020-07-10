VANTAGE - A motorcyclist was hospitalized after crashing on Interstate 90 near the Vantage Bridge Friday afternoon.
Russell J. Harris, 48, was riding a 2008 Harley-Davidson west on I-90 about 2:50 p.m., approaching the Vantage Bridge, when he reportedly failed to negotiate the 50 mph curve and lost control of the bike, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Harris struck the jersey wall on the inside median.
State troopers reported Harris was airlifted to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital for his injuries.
Harris was cited for wheels off the roadway and no motorcycle endorsement.
