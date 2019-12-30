MOSES LAKE - Movie day returns for Free Family Saturday at the Moses Lake Museum and Art Center on Jan. 4
The showing of 2019’s “The Lion King” begins at noon at the Moses Lake Civic Center Auditorium, located at 401 S. Balsam St. The movie is rated PG for sequences of violence and peril and some thematic elements.
Admission is free but registration is required. Anyone interested in attending can pre-register online at www.mlrec.com and go to the Online Registration page, or register in person at the museum.
The Moses Lake Museum and Art sponsors Free Family Saturday on the first Saturday of each month. For more information, contact the museum at 509-764-3830.
