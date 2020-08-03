MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Parks and Recreation Department is bringing “Movies on Wheels” this month at the Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex.
The city is holding drive-in movie style events on Aug. 15, 22 and 29 in the athletic complex parking lot. Movies start at dusk, around 9 p.m. on all dates. The movies are free and open to the public.
Movies include the 2019 “Addams Family” on Aug. 15, “Hook” on Aug. 22, and “Space Jam” on Aug. 29.
“We hope that during a time when we’ve had to modify our programs, this will provide something new and fun for our community in the last weeks of summer,” city Recreation Supervisor Carrie Hoiness stated.
Audio for the movies will be broadcast through an FM radio station yet to be announced. Movie-goers are asked to stay in their vehicles during the movie unless they need to use the restroom.
No alcohol is allowed in the park.
The Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex is located at 933 Central Dr.
