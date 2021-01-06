LEAVENWORTH - Crews will be cleaning up a section of earth that cascaded onto US 2 on Monday.
During the clean-up, intermittent road closures will occur.
Monday’s mudslide happened at milepost 102. Mud and debris flowed overtop the guardrail, spilling out into the road. The material on the road was removed Monday and a barrier was put in place to hold back the remainder of the debris.
A WSDOT maintenance crews will work to clean the mess on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The work, which is just east of Leavenworth, will require the closure of the road for 20 minutes at a time. Travelers between Leavenworth and Wenatchee should expect delays and longer than normal travel times during working hours.