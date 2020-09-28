WENATCHEE - Hit-making metal group, Metallica, has donated $25,000 to the Community Foundation of North Central Washington. The wildfire relief funding was donated through the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation (AWMH).
Founded in 2017, AWMH is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, combating hunger, and provides support for other local services. Based in Wenatchee, the Community Foundation of North Central Washington was one of five foundations along the west coast to receive a portion of the $250,000 sum that was dedicated solely for wildfire relief and recovery efforts. AWMH issued the following statement about its recent contribution to wildfire-stricken areas.
"Wildfires have become a cruel and unwelcome, annual benchmark in California, and this year we have seen them tragically extend across the entire west coast of our country. This is the fourth consecutive year, dating back to the formation of the Foundation, that All Within My Hands has activated to support fire relief: the critical local services component of our mission.”
Administrators with the Community Foundation of NCW say they are honored to be a recipient of the AWMH relief effort. Earlier this month, the Pearl Hill Fire and Cold Springs Canyon Fire burned over 400,000 acres in Okanogan and Douglas counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.