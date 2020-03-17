ADAMS COUNTY - A man is in jail after reportedly fighting multiple law enforcement officers inside a home in Adams County early Tuesday morning.
Adams County deputies responded about 1:15 a.m. to a call referencing a family member yelling “come at me bro” at no one in particular inside the home. As deputies were responding, the man’s family reported he began destroying property in the residence.
A deputy made contact with a family member at the front door and observed the suspect, identified as Steven C. Alvarado, seated, completely nude, on a couch in the living room, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy attempted to communicate with him. Steven stood up from the couch, charged at the deputy and without provocation stated ‘I am going to kill you,’” sheriff’s office officials stated.
The deputy deployed a Taser, which stopped Alvarado from charging. Alvarado fled toward a bathroom where he allegedly engaged in a fight with deputies and Othello police in the confined space for about two minutes. Multiple Tasers were used but deputies say Alvarado “appeared not to be phased/feel pain during the fight.”
Alvarado was eventually taken into custody and was treated at the hospital before being booked into jail for harassment with threats to kill, second-degree malicious mischief and third-degree assault.
Inside the home, Alvarado had allegedly punched a 65-inch television and ripped a large section of countertop off its base cabinet. Deputies also found numerous holes in the walls.
(1) comment
Wonder if he a) had complete mental breakdown, OR
b) on medication/ drugs, OR
c) BOTH?
