EAST WENATCHEE - The Douglas County deputy involved in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man on April 21 near East Wenatchee has been identified as deputy Nicholas English.
English, hired by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in 2017, remains on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice for any officer-involved shooting.
The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 2500 block of Norma Lane, just off Rock Island Road.
At about 11:06 p.m. on April 21, Douglas County deputies responded to an open 911 call from a cellphone belonging to a 28-year-old male resident of the home, according to investigators.
The caller was reportedly involved in a physical altercation inside the home with 29-year-old Thomas M. Mathes III and a 33-year-old female resident. Investigators say at some point, Mathes armed himself with a firearm.
Shortly after deputies arrived, deputy English shot Mathes, who died at the scene. No deputies were injured in the incident.
No other details on the shooting were released Tuesday.
Good job officer English, pull a gun on a cop prepare to meet Jesus. One less prisoner for better covid 19 spacing.
