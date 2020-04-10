EPHRATA - A wind advisory has been issued for the Columbia Basin and Wenatchee Valley on Saturday, with gusts up to 50 mph.
The wind advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
North winds are expected between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the upper Columbia Basin and up to 60 mph gusts in the Omak area. Winds are forecast to pickup up Friday night and into Saturday morning.
The wind storm is likely to bring areas of blowing dust, especially around Moses Lake and Othello, according to the National Weather Service. Downed tree limbs and power outages are also possible, and drivers should use extra caution, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
Recent dry weather coupled with the high winds will also mean elevated wildfire risks, according to Grant County Fire District 13.
