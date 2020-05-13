EPHRATA - The nearly two dozen citations issued for fishing and land use violations in Grant, Chelan, and Douglas counties indicates that not everyone was compliant with the state’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy Order during the month of April.
iFIBER ONE News sought out the recorded number of citations issued for such offenses in the three-county area.
According Becky Bennett with WDFW, 17 fishing violations and three land use violations were recorded in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties during the month of April.
Land use violations refers to things such as trespassing on closed lands, etc.
Bennett says 16 were infractions that were subject to a $150 fine.
WDFW was unable to disclose the location of the violations and could not divulge further details about each offense.
(4) comments
Nice to know there's enforcement of the rules. Some people won't follow them just because it's the right thing to do.
Meaning that following them is the right thing to do.
Go bury your head in a mattress and quit trying to control other people's lives. No effect to you !!!
I find you to be irrelevant.
