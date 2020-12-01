MOSES LAKE - To keep up with growing demand for cosmetics, the owners of the Tacos Mi Casa and Mi Casa Market enterprises will soon dabble in the beauty business. Owners Paula and Guadalupe Madrigales say PoRA Collections will open for business by mid-February.
“We’re trying to diversify employment in our community, we have such a great team and we want to build that,” Paula told iFIBER ONE News on Tuesday. “There is big demand for make-up and we want to help meet our community’s demand for beauty products.”
PoRA Collections will soon open in a vacant building next to Mi Casa Market on 3rd Avenue in Moses Lake. Paula and Guadalupe used the future home of PoRA Collections as storage for their businesses; before that, it was occupied by a Nickel Saver publication.
‘PoRA’ is Japanese for ‘Paula’, an acknowledgment to her study of the Japanese language.
Paula says there will be products for both men and women.
“The quality is comparable to big name retailers like Sephora and Ulta, but with a better price point,” Paula explained.
Paula says her store will create about five to six new jobs.
For about PoRA Collections, go to www.poracollections.com.
(1) comment
props to any that start a new business during covid
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.