The Center for Disease Control and Prevention now says masks with vents don’t prevent the spread of coronavirus. CDC officials say many have masks with one-way ventilators or vents which allow air to be exhaled through a hole in the material; such a feature can result in expelled respiratory droplets that can reach others.
“The purpose of masks is to keep respiratory droplets from reaching others to aid with source control,” the CDC stated in its report on Aug. 7.
The CDC asks that anyone with this kind of mask replace it with a mask without vents.
We were just told to protect everyone else and just take it in the rear as far as protecting ourselves.
Gotta love socialism
OMG.. Is this where I start laughing in Loyalists faces?? Yeah I think so.. [tongue_smile][tongue_smile]
Of course they don’t.
Masks with ventilators < piece of cloth. What a joke.
The only thing a mask does is keep others from seeing how ugly you are.
These masks with a valve are the ones that protect you, the masks without a valve protect the people around you from your infection.
