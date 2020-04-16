MOSES LAKE - New confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Mattawa and Moses Lake, bringing the total cases in Grant County to 133.
Three new cases were confirmed in Mattawa and one in Moses Lake, according to the Grant County Health District. Of the 133 confirmed cases, eight patients remain hospitalized. The health district's latest update, provided on Sunday, shows 28 people who tested positive have recovered.
An estimated 196 cases are pending test results, including 33 probable cases.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 12
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 34
- Moses Lake: 24
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 47
- Royal City: 7
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
In Adams County, no new cases were reported on Thursday. There have been 40 confirmed cases reported, with 29 of those now listed as “recovered.”
As of Wednesday, more than 10,700 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 567 people have died.
