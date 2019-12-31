The new year is likely one of the biggest inspirations for those wanting to physically transform themselves. iFIBER ONE News checked in with several local gyms who say that they’ve seen a resurgence of that trend going into 2020.
Moses Lake Anytime Fitness Owner Dylan Tipps says the big bump in gym memberships begins on December 26. Tipps says Anytime Fitness is capitalizing on the new year’s health craze by offering $1 membership sign-ups between now through January.
Evolve Fitness in Moses Lake is seeing a similar trend with a 10%-15% increase in memberships.
Workout Warehouse in Wenatchee sees record sign-ups during the first week of January and offer 50% off joining costs.
And WORX of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee says its whirlwind of new members begins the day after Christmas and lasts through the start of January.
Staff at the South Campus Athletic Club in Moses Lake provided more specific figures saying that January typically attracts as many as 200 new members. But, sticking with that new year’s fitness resolution is another story. South Campus Athletic Club staff say 50% of those new members stop going to the gym.
