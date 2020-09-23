“The economic impact of COVID-19 is like nothing we’ve ever seen before,” Washington state’s Department of Commerce stated on its website on Monday.
The bold assertion was inspired by an innumerable amount of data that was collected and compartmentalized for the department’s new economic recovery dashboard. The interactive interface shows the impacts inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 and how economic trends such as consumer spending, taxable retail sales, people on government assistance, and more statewide and county-by-county.
Washington State Commerce Director Lisa Brown said, “The depth and complexity of the challenge we’re dealing with demands that we use data in new ways to help every family, every community and every industry get back on their feet, stronger and more resilient than before.”
Some of the most stunning highlights of the information published shows more information about the grave impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Some of the highlights include:
- Two months after reopening efforts began, Washington’s employment decline is still 30% greater than the lowest point in the Great Recession a decade ago.
- Unemployment trends in Washington state are tracking similarly with most other states with a steep drop through April and slow but steady growth since May.
- While construction has recovered 80% of lost jobs as of June, leisure and hospitality has only recovered about one-third of job losses and is the hardest hit of all industries.
- There are early signs of disproportionate unemployment impacts across race groups, particularly Pacific Islanders and Black workers.
- An additional 100,000 people have signed up for food or temporary cash assistance since February, with larger increases in central Washington, Spokane and Tri-Cities areas.
“The length and depth of the pandemic has resulted in a global slow down that has affected businesses, communities and geographic regions of our state in unique ways,” Brown said. “A northeastern timber community grappling with loss of a major mill employer. Central Washington agricultural communities facing huge declines in exports. Small service business in urban Puget Sound coping with massive customer losses as office workers stay home and the aerospace industry struggles. We can’t have an equitable recovery without in-depth data. Approaches to recovery must be as diverse as our economy itself.”
The following charts show year-over-year economic changes. The following information is based on data published on Sept. 9, 2020.
Grant County
Douglas County
Chelan County:
Adams County
Kittitas County
Okanogan County
(4) comments
I smell a state income tax, anyone else catch a whiff of this odor ??
Yep. We need to pay for Inslee's decisions because we have too much money.
Change it to reflect the accurate truth.
“The economic impact of Jay Inslee's decisions to shut down the economy was like nothing we’ve ever seen before,” Washington state’s Department of Commerce stated on its website on Monday.
real John hit the nail on the head.
