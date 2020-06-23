OTHELLO - The Othello School District is asking for the public’s help in deciding on a new Othello High School Huskies logo.
The school district is soliciting opinions in the form of an online survey.
In the survey, the community can choose between four final logo concepts.
The survey closes on Wednesday, June 24 at noon.
You can vote for your favorite logo here.
