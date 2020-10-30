OKANOGAN - Individuals released from the Okanogan County Jail will be offered the opioid overdose reversal medication naloxone as part of a new measure to prevent overdose deaths in the county.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the public health department to begin offering naloxone in November.
“The sheriff’s office does not condone the use of illegal drugs. Offering naloxone on release is a public safety measure to reduce the number of deaths from opioid overdose in the county,” Sheriff Tony Hawley stated.
The distribution will occur through a partnership between the sheriff’s office, Family Health Centers and the Community Opioid Overdose Prevention and Education (COPE) program through the grant-funded Okanogan County Rural Communities Opioid Response Project. The naloxone kits include two doses of the medication, instructions and information on local treatment resources.
Okanogan County Public Health Community Health Director Lauri Jones says increasing access to the live-saving medication is “critically important public health measure” to decrease opioid overdose deaths.
smh [wink] whats next rides to the dealers house?
I guess it will be ok. Life is life even though many will continue to be unproductive and in and out of prison. I was thinking that a lot of these people are not on OOPS but meth and if you OD on that you are dead.
Criminal drug addicts overdosing is the cure. This is absolutely counterproductive. Look at our jails. Look at the crime. Almost all our problems are drug fueled. Once the criminals get into the "lifestyle" of drugs and crime the only way out is by dying. Ask your local cop, people don't change, it's jail or death that stops them. So why do we want to prolong the enviable. They are burdens on society. Court costs, incarceration costs, increased costs of goods due to theft, violence, assults, burglary, robbery, ect. ect.
At some point people we have to apply a common sense mentality to social problems. We are currently going in debt to pay for social policies and the problems of drugs, crime and homelessness are growing exponentially. Why are we spending money we don't have on programs that don't work for people who don't deserve them.
Good idea...hopefully they wont sell them for a hit!
Probably will sad to say. Sell it for meth. Most of these people that make the rounds are tweekers.
