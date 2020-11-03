WENATCHEE - An existing business in Wenatchee will soon move into the building formerly occupied by Leonardo’s and Leo’s Bar & Grill on N. Wenatchee Avenue.
The once run-down looking building just got a paint job and continues to get a makeover on its interior after being bought by Rick Walkley, owner of ValuPlus Medical Supply in Wenatchee.
Walkley says he’s in the process of remodeling the structure to make it worthy as the future home for ValuPlus. ValuPlus opened in Wenatchee four years ago after purchasing Doane’s Medical Equipment.
“Parking is an issue at our current location on North Mission Street, so we wanted a place that has enough parking for our customers. Also, I’ve been trying to find a building with good visibility, one that’s a bit of an icon in the area,” Walkley told iFIBER ONE News on Tuesday.
Walkley says ValuPlus will likely open for business in its new location in March.
ValuPlus sales products such as: bath safety equipment, manual wheelchairs, walkers, bracing, ramps, lift chairs, power scooters, etc.
